Real Madrid 'close on Courtois renewal' before the end of 2027

Real Madrid are confident over securing a contract renewal for No.1 Thibaut Courtois in the coming weeks.

The Belgium international has been in talks over a new contract since the end of his participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July with his current deal up in June 2027.

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Courtois signed for another 12 months in Madrid before the end of 2025/26 season, but the club want to maintain links for at least another year, and have offered their traditional one-year deal for players aged 30+.

Real Madrid are planning for the long-term beyond Courtois' time in the Spanish capital - after winning three LaLiga and two UEFA Champions League titles - and he remains undisputed as No.1 for Jose Mourinho.

Courtois has also opted to take a break from Belgium duty until the start of Euro 2028 qualifying in March 2027.