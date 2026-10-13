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Real Madrid 'close on Courtois renewal' before the end of 2027

Real Madrid and Belgium No.1 Thibaut Courtois.
Real Madrid and Belgium No.1 Thibaut Courtois.Profimedia

Real Madrid are confident over securing a contract renewal for No.1 Thibaut Courtois in the coming weeks.

The Belgium international has been in talks over a new contract since the end of his participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July with his current deal up in June 2027.

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Courtois signed for another 12 months in Madrid before the end of 2025/26 season, but the club want to maintain links for at least another year, and have offered their traditional one-year deal for players aged 30+.

Real Madrid are planning for the long-term beyond Courtois' time in the Spanish capital - after winning three LaLiga and two UEFA Champions League titles - and he remains undisputed as No.1 for Jose Mourinho.

Courtois has also opted to take a break from Belgium duty until the start of Euro 2028 qualifying in March 2027.

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