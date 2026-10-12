'We'll see what happens' - Endrick's agent responds to Real Madrid exit rumours

Representatives of Real Madrid sensation Endrick have responded to rumours he's looking to leave the club.

Signed as Real Madrid’s answer to Lamine Yamal, Endrick’s time in the Spanish capital hasn’t quite gone to plan.

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The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Lyon, impressing during his time in France with eight goals and eight assists in 21 games.

Since his return, Endrick has made just one appearance, coming off the bench for the final four minutes of Real Madrid’s 3-2 LaLiga win over Elche.

As a result, Endrick has been heavily linked with a move away, with Roma, AC Milan, and Man United all said to be interested.

Speaking to Italian publication Adnkronos, Alan Redmond, Global Head of Football at Roc Nation Sports International, the agency representing Endrick, dismissed the rumours.

“In Endrick’s case, he’s always said he wants to stay at Real Madrid, and I’m convinced that this season, when he gets the chance, he’ll score a lot of goals,” Redmond said.

“I can confirm that there was a lot of interest in him in the summer, from various countries, but his goal was never to leave Spain.

He added: “The financial aspect isn’t important; the player evaluates the club’s project. We’re talking about a player with the qualities to be at Real Madrid—he just needs opportunities.

“Endrick came from a loan spell at Lyon and played very well in France, then he had some problems, and I think it was also quite frustrating for him not to be at his best physically.

“However, the idea has always been to stay in Madrid. We’ll see what happens in the future, but honestly, I think he’ll stay at Real Madrid for a long time. That’s my opinion. I don’t think he’ll move.”