Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been linked with a move away as Enzo Maresca questions his suitability.

The 27-year-old has had a rocky start to the season, keeping just three clean sheets and conceding 14 goals in his 11 Premier League games.

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Questions have arisen over his suitability to play new manager Enzo Maresca’s system, and according to The Athletic (via GOAL), he could be on the way out.

Donnarumma is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2030 and currently earns a reported €12m net per season.

Inter Milan and Juventus have been linked with a move for the Italy number one, but any move would require a considerable financial outlay.