Real Madrid pushing to get deal for Man United sensation JJ Gabriel over the line

Real Madrid are reportedly leading to the race to sign wantaway Man United youngster JJ Gabriel.

The now 16-year-old made the shock request to have his current youth deal with Man United torn up after he wasn’t given his debut in their Champions League clash with Sabah.

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United are yet to make a public statement on the situation, but it remains likely Gabriel leaves once it expires at the end of the current season.

Gabriel has been linked with almost every top club in Europe and was reportedly in Spain to talk with Barcelona and Real Madrid in September.

According to journalist Jose Felix Diaz, a final decision on the player’s future is expected sooner rather than later.

Real Madrid firmly believe they’re leading the race to sign Gabriel, who would be able to make the move ASAP as he is close to securing a Cypriot passport.