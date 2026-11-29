Liverpool could consider selling midfield star Ryan Gravenberch in 2027.

That persuaded the club to agree a contract extension with the Dutch international over the summer where he extended his stay at Anfield until 2032.

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However, a pair of minor absences this season has seen him slip down the pecking order in Andoni Iraola's midfield, with teenage star Trey Nyoni on the rise.

The Reds are not openly looking to offload the former Bayern Munich man, but former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes the call to extend his contract maybe be regretted in the months ahead.

He told Football Insider: “I don’t think it’s the player having regret, I think it’s Liverpool possibly having regret as to whether they signed him. That’s the problem. It’s a bet on the system, but when you change manager, you change systems.

“And when he was given that renewal, that’s what they were thinking about at the time. I think it’s probably the club that are thinking maybe that was the wrong decision at that time.

"He’s on expensive wages. Unless there’s a squad depth issue, that means they don’t want to move him on, I think they’ll look to move him on to the Bundesliga as soon as they can. That’s where I think the interest might be.

“I’d expect to see possible movement ,even as soon as January, or if not next summer."