Chelsea are reportedly plotting a remarkable swap deal with Barcelona.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Xabi Alonso is pushing the club to swap young winger Estevao for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

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The 19-year-old has had limited game time under Alonso so far this season, starting just two of his nine Premier League games, failing to score or assist.

Lopez, 23, has been a long-term target for Chelsea, but Hansi Flick has always been resistant to accepting any offer for the attacking midfielder.

The player himself is also said to be reluctant to leave Barcelona any time soon and remains a key part of Flick’s plans, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in his 17 games in 2026-27.