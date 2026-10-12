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Real Madrid icon Guti makes bold El Clasico prediction

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in the first El Clasico of the season on October 25th as Los Blancos make the trip north to Catalonia.

The clash has plenty of extra added spice, following the return of Jose Mourinho over the summer at the Estadio Bernabeu, as he prepares to lock horns with La Blaugrana.

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The defending champions have been superb so far this season, winning all eight LaLiga games, as Mourinho's team have managed just six victories.

Defeats to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid mean Mourinho is playing catch up - but one of his former stars from an iconic first spell in charge is confident the derby will bring the best from Real Madrid - as Guti claims Barca are not as invincible as they seem.

"Obviously, Barca are not going to thrash Real Madrid in El Clasico. 

"This current Barca team are still missing a Champions League title, so let's see if they can fight for it.

"So far this season, there has been no team that can match them. They're a great team have a composure that Real Madrid currently lack.

"They bring in players from abroad who, if they play well and win, seem better than they actually are. Real Madrid are a team with a great sense of unity, and even if they lose three games, they'll continue the same."

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