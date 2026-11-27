Mikel Arteta confirms William Saliba 'will have minutes in next few Arsenal games'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed star defender William Saliba is set to return from injury.

The 25-year-old has missed the start of the season due to a back injury picked up during France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain in the summer.

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New signing Ezri Konsa has filled in perfectly since arriving from Aston Villa but could soon be dropped for the returning Saliba.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday (November 29), Arteta revealed Saliba’s comeback plan.

"He hasn't played football for a long time, he can play a certain amount of minutes," said Arteta.

"He's training well, and he will have minutes in the next few games. And he will prove what he's already done, that he's an unbelievable player.

"Now he's had more training that (minutes available) will probably extend, but it will depend on the type of game and exposure that he will have throughout the game.

"He understands the situation, he's just desperate to play, that's for sure."