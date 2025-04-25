CBF reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

The Brazilian Confederation (CBF) have opened talks with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

ESPN Brasil says Ancelotti is the CBF's No1 choice to succeed Dorival Junior after his dismissal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Although Ancelotti has publicly reiterated his desire to stay with Real Madrid, his position is under great pressure after their elimination from the Champions League.

Now talks between representatives of the CBF and Ancelotti's camp have resumed in recent weeks: an agent and two Brazilian intermediaries are in Madrid and, in addition to sending daily reports, they have had discussions with Davide Ancelotti, the son and assistant coach of Real, and with representatives of the Italian.

But until the future of Ancelotti is clarified, neither party will make a final decision.

Decision within weeks?

The goal of Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, is to appoint the new coach of Brazil in the coming weeks, in view of the selection call scheduled for May 26 for the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Regarding Ancelotti's candidacy as coach, meanwhile, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo - who already work with him at Real Madrid - would welcome the appointment. Jorge Jesus, of Al-Hilal, remains a potential alternative.