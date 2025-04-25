Tribal Football
Most Read
Rasmus Hojlund offered Man United escape in surprise swap deal
Real Madrid suffer double injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
Van der Sar offers Man Utd advice on Onana
Enzo Fernandez backs 'incredible' Argentinian wonderkid for European success

CBF reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Carlos Volcano
CBF reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
CBF reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach AncelottiLaLiga
The Brazilian Confederation (CBF) have opened talks with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

ESPN Brasil says Ancelotti is the CBF's No1 choice to succeed Dorival Junior after his dismissal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Although Ancelotti has publicly reiterated his desire to stay with Real Madrid, his position is under great pressure after their elimination from the Champions League.

Now talks between representatives of the CBF and Ancelotti's camp have resumed in recent weeks: an agent and two Brazilian intermediaries are in Madrid and, in addition to sending daily reports, they have had discussions with Davide Ancelotti, the son and assistant coach of Real, and with representatives of the Italian.

But until the future of Ancelotti is clarified, neither party will make a final decision.

 

Decision within weeks?

The goal of Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, is to appoint the new coach of Brazil in the coming weeks, in view of the selection call scheduled for May 26 for the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Regarding Ancelotti's candidacy as coach, meanwhile, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo - who already work with him at Real Madrid - would welcome the appointment. Jorge Jesus, of Al-Hilal, remains a potential alternative.

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Endrick open to Real Madrid exit over lack of minutes
Bayer Leverkusen set Xabi price as Real Madrid approach expected
Ancelotti: If Real Madrid want me to do that then find another coach