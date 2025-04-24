Endrick open to Real Madrid exit over lack of minutes

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick is reportedly seeking a move away from the Spanish giants due to his lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Relevo, the 18-year-old has grown frustrated with his situation at Real Madrid and will seek a loan deal in the summer.

The Brazilian only joined from Palmeiras last summer, arriving as one of the most exciting young prospects in world football.

Endrick has since played just 700 minutes across his 33 appearances so far this season, although he has managed to score seven goals and provide one assist.

He made his first La Liga start in the 1-0 win over local rivals Getafe on Monday, Real Madrid’s 33 league game of the season.

The report adds that Endrick informed the club of his desire to leave, at least temporarily, months ago, although no decision has been made.