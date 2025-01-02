Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid following Sporting CP pair Debast, Diomande

Tribal Football
Sporting CP's centre-backs Zeno Debast and Ousmane Diomande are attracting major interest from the LaLiga.

Estadio Deportivo says Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are watching Diomande this season.

The two Spanish big clubs are also following Debast closely.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in the duo, but are finding it difficult to challenge their rivals given their financial issues.

Diomande has a contract until 2027, while Debast is tied until 2029.

Debast is a Belgium international, while Diomande represents Ivory Coast.

