Barcelona battle Roma, Tottenham for Rayo fullback Ratiu

Barcelona battle Roma, Tottenham for Rayo fullback RatiuLaLiga
Rayo Vallecano face losing fullback Andrei Ratiu in January.

The Romania international is attracting interest from across Europe ahead of the winter market.

Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma are all interested in Ratiu.

TMW says Rayo expect to lose the defender, who's deal carries a €25m buyout clause.

It's also been revealed Ratiu's name emerged during a meeting between Deco, Barça's sporting director, and Pedri's agents, who also represent the Rayo fullback.

