Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary facing Corberan's Valencia

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says his team is ready to kickoff 2025 at Valencia.

Real Madrid go to the Mestalla on Saturday, with Ancelotti admitting he's unsure what to expect from new Valencia coach Carlos Corberan.

2025 starts:

“We are starting a new challenge with great enthusiasm. A demanding match against a team that has changed coach and has always been difficult for us. We want to start the year well and this match is a challenge. The team is doing well and the break has been good because everyone has returned motivated and in good shape.”

Mestalla, a difficult place:

“We are thinking about what we are going to face on the pitch and it is an opponent that has changed its manager. When you change a manager, there is extra motivation on the part of the players. For me, Baraja did a fantastic job at Valencia. A new manager has arrived with new ideas and he will be demanding in this regard. I don't know what the atmosphere will be like, but we have to focus on the game and nothing else.”

Team motivation:

“We have to win games and after the negative moment we went through in November the team reacted and is now in better shape, motivated, and we have recovered players. Alaba is already training with us and the atmosphere is good and we can only maintain it by winning games.”

Signing in winter:

“We'll see. We have a lot of games in January and we are focused on that. Talking about the transfer market is not easy for me at the moment."

Dani Olmo case:

"I don't have the details of this matter. I can only say that all clubs and the rules must be respected. I can't answer you because I don't have the details."

Individual break plan:

"It could be. We are thinking about doing something. We now have a more complete squad, more rotations. When Alaba returns we will have the opportunity to rotate a little further back, which is the position in which we have suffered a little more. Next week he will start playing games. He is very close. Starting on the 20th..."

Barça's slump:

"Nobody expected it, but I think the level of competitiveness in La Liga lowers the points you need to win the competition. It creates more uncertainty and I think 90 points will be needed to win the championship."

Who is a bigger rival: Atlético or Barça?

"The same. What happened to us in November is what happened to Barcelona in December. You have a slump and then you become competitive like before. Barcelona and Atlético have the same chances of competing in the League with us."