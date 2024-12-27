Real Madrid pull out of pursuit of Man Utd, Barcelona target Mastantuono

Real Madrid have surprisingly ended their interest in River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

Last summer it was reported that Real Madrid were the best placed suitor in the hunt for the young Argentine.

Now, however, Marca states Real Madrid have dropped their interest in Mastantuono.

The teen is said to have a buyout clause of €45m in his contract - and the Spanish giants have no intention of paying this amount.

The 17-year-old's contract with River Plate runs through 2026.

Barcelona, ​​Milan, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are also in contact with River for Mastantuono.