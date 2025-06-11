Real Betis push Man Utd for Antony agreement as Bayer Leverkusen step in

Real Betis are pushing Manchester United over an agreement for Antony.

After a successful six-month loan last season, both Betis and Antony are keen to continue their association into next season.

However, United would prefer to sell the Brazil international to the highest bidder, which could include Bayer Leverkusen, where former United manager Erik ten Hag is now in charge.

The Daily Mail says Betis favour a new loan arrangement next term, which would include a £35m permanent option.

For his part, Antony would be happy to stay, even if it means accepting a hefty cut on his United contract.