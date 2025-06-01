Real Betis seek to setup new Antony arrangement with Man Utd

Real Betis hope to set up a new deal for Manchester United winger Antony.

After an outstanding six-month loan with Betis, both the club and player want to extend the arrangement.

Betis cannot afford to meet United's asking price - mooted to in the €50-60m region.

Instead, says Marca, Betis wish to set up a co-ownership arrangement with United, which is a rarity in English football.

Betis and United would share Antony's registation and also would share any sale fee depending on the percentages owned.