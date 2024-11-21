Oviedo midfielder Cazorla delighted with personal form; targets promotion

Real Oviedo midfielder Santi Cazorla admits he could play on next season if they win promotion to the Primera.

Cazorla, 40, has been superb for Oviedo so far this Segunda Division season.

He told AS: "Yes, I am very happy. Compared to last season, I am feeling much better. I have said many times that this year has been different because I have been able to do the preseason, start a little at the group level and that has also helped me to feel better physically. I hope to be able to continue at this level for a long time.

"Many people are surprised when I tell them my age, they think I'm younger than I really am (laughs). In the end it's about taking care of myself, spending a lot of time getting to know my body, managing the workloads we do each week and then, above all, the enthusiasm and commitment I have with the club.

"As long as I have the desire, especially the enthusiasm and the feeling of being part of a club that I want to be a little bit bigger with my time there, I will continue playing and feeling important, which in the end is what I'm looking for."

On their promotion chances, the Arsenal hero also said: "The club is above what I want, the only thing I want is for Oviedo to be in the First Division, whether with me or without me, hopefully as soon as possible. And if it is with me now at the club, then it will be an unbeatable culmination of my career, because in the end it is the club of my life and where I grew up and where I am enjoying myself a lot.

"So, well, I am not thinking about anything long term. In the end I want to enjoy this year. I am doing it now and I feel very good. And when the end of the season comes we will also see what the club has done, how I am and we will sit down and see what is best for everyone."

