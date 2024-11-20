Arsenal prepare offer for Real Madrid superkid Guler

Arsenal are hoping to secure yet another youngster from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Gunners were very pleased with the impact of Martin Odegaard as soon as he arrived back in 2021.

Now he is team captain and the club are hoping to repeat the trick by securing Arda Guler.

The Turkish youngster, per Sport, is very much attainable and would be happy with the move.

Guler does not play regularly at Real, as he has started more games for Turkey than at club level since signing for the Spanish giants.

A move to the Premier League, either on loan or permanently, may give him a chance to show his quality and develop his game.

