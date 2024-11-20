Malaga resigned to selling Barcelona, Real Madrid target Antonito

Malaga accept they face selling Antonito in January.

The teen is a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid, with his contract due to expire in June.

Antonito has so far resisted Malaga attempts to secure him to a new deal and now talks are underway about inviting offers for the winter market as a last chance to make some money from his transfer.

Barca made an attempt for Antonito in the summer, but Malaga refused to consider it, says Marca.

However, the situation has now changed, with both Barca and Real expected to make offers for the 17 year-old in the New Year.

