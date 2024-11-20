Las Palmas winger Moleiro a major January target for Arsenal

UD Las Palmas winger Alberto Moleiro is emerging as a target for Arsenal this winter.

The 21-year-old has been impressive in Spain, scoring four goals in 13 La Liga games this term.

Per Super Deporte, the 21-year-old could be in line for a move to the Premier League very soon.

Arsenal are ready to put in a bid for him as early as January to steal a march on other teams.

However, Moleiro will have to think carefully about moving to a club where he may not be a starter.

The Tenerife-born starlet has been shining this term, but would have a tough time battling with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for game time.

