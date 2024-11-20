Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Amorim gives hint about first Man Utd line-up as Ipswich game draws closer

Las Palmas winger Moleiro a major January target for Arsenal

Ansser Sadiq
Las Palmas winger Moleiro a major January target for Arsenal
Las Palmas winger Moleiro a major January target for ArsenalAction Plus
UD Las Palmas winger Alberto Moleiro is emerging as a target for Arsenal this winter.

The 21-year-old has been impressive in Spain, scoring four goals in 13 La Liga games this term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Super Deporte, the 21-year-old could be in line for a move to the Premier League very soon.

Arsenal are ready to put in a bid for him as early as January to steal a march on other teams.

However, Moleiro will have to think carefully about moving to a club where he may not be a starter.

The Tenerife-born starlet has been shining this term, but would have a tough time battling with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for game time.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueMoleiro AlbertoMartinelli GabrielSaka BukayoArsenalUdineseFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Chelsea whiz Madueke: I study Saka's game
Martinelli claims Arsenal boss Arteta among most important figures in career
Arsenal boss Arteta on Saka, Rice injuries: It doesn’t look good