Liverpool captain Van Dijk tipped for "Real Madrid, Barcelona" move

Former Southampton captain Jose Fonte can see Virgil van Dijk leaving Liverpool this summer.

The Reds captain is off contract at the end of the season.

Fonte is quoted by AS, stating: "Virgil van Dijk would thrive at Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich and I wouldn't be surprised to see him at one of those clubs next season.

"Those clubs will be looking for defenders who are as reliable as Van Dijk and everyone will be watching if he goes to the end of the season without signing a contract.

"He can still play at the highest level and has shown he can look after himself. He will have no problem staying at the highest level for another three or four years."