DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Eldense striker Godoy

Barcelona have completed the signing of Eldense striker Alan Godoy.

Godoy will be immediately registered with Barca Atletic for the remainder of the season.

The young forward was also interesting Real Madrid, but has chosen to sign with Barca.

The Catalans announced: "Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and CD Eldense for the transfer of the player Alan Godoy.

"The Canary Islands striker signs as a Blaugrana for this and two more seasons until June 30, 2027, and will be part of the Barça Atlètic team.

":The new player of the growing Blaugrana team has passed his medical and will join Albert Sánchez's team in the coming days."