Mourinho: Florentino will make right coaching decision for Real Madrid; there's many options

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is confident Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will make the right decision on their coaching position.

Carlo Ancelotti has seen pressure ease after their Champions League win at Atalanta in midweek.

Asked about the situation, former Real coach Mourinho told ESPN: "I will always be a big fan of Real Madrid. They have the best coach in the world, my friend Carlo. He is doing very well,.

"The future depends on what the president (Florentino Pérez) wants, if he wants a young coach with a big projection like Xabi (Alonso) or continue in the same line as Carlo, a coach with experience, or look at the youth section with Raúl or (Alvaro) Arbeloa. It depends.

"Florentino has not made many wrong decisions in Madrid. I am sure, as a Madrid fan, that his next decision will be the right one."

