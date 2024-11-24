Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure facing Leganes tonight.

Relevo says Ancelotti came close to the sack earlier this season.

In October, the team fell 4-0 against rival Barcelona - and in the following match there was a loss against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Before the national team break, Real Madrid and Osasuna met. The former emerged victorious from the match with the result 4-0.

And it's claimed Real Madrid's management had decided to fire Ancelotti - if there had been a loss against Osasuna.

For the moment, Ancelotti's position remains in the balance facing Leganes tonight.

