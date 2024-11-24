Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"LaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure facing Leganes tonight.

Relevo says Ancelotti came close to the sack earlier this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In October, the team fell 4-0 against rival Barcelona - and in the following match there was a loss against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Before the national team break, Real Madrid and Osasuna met. The former emerged victorious from the match with the result 4-0.

And it's claimed Real Madrid's management had decided to fire Ancelotti - if there had been a loss against Osasuna.

For the moment, Ancelotti's position remains in the balance facing Leganes tonight.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloReal MadridLeganesOsasunaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Solari tapped as Ancelotti under increasing pressure at Real Madrid
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti angered by Mbappe "mental health" question
Agent cools Real Madrid rumours for Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi