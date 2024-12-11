Tribal Football
Mourinho backing Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico for Real Madrid move
Jose Mourinho wants to see Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams join Real Madrid.

Fenerbahce coach Mourinho is a big fan of the Spain attacker, who he'll face as the two teams meet in the Europa League.

He said, "People are with (Lamine) Yamal, Yamal and Yamal, who is a great player, but personally I'm more of Nico Williams than anything else.

"I hope he ends in white..."

Williams came close to joining Barcelona and good friend Yamal last August.

