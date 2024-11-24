Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Solari tapped as Ancelotti under increasing pressure at Real Madrid
Solari tapped as Ancelotti under increasing pressure at Real Madrid
Real Madrid director Santiago Solari has been tapped to be ready to succeed Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Relevo reports that Solari is Real Madrid's backup plan if Ancelotti is fired.

The 48-year-old has been put on notice.

Solari has also previously over the years acted as an interim solution for the Spanish giants when needed.

He returned to Real Madrid last year after time in Argentina.

Ancelotti's contract with the Spanish giants runs until the summer of 2026.

 

