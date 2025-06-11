Real Betis want Antony loan but Man Utd eye permanent sale

Real Betis may find it difficult to re-sign Antony, as Manchester United are pushing for a permanent sale.

Mail Sport reports that the Spanish club hope to secure the winger on loan with a £35 million ($47m) option to buy, following his impressive loan spell last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Red Devils are pushing for a permanent deal, which could complicate negotiations.

"When I arrived here, I didn't know what to expect. It was like coming home, like reconnecting with a part of me I thought I'd lost,” Anthony said upon leaving the LaLiga side.

“With you, I smiled again. With you, I became that kid again. The one who loved football with all my heart. With you, football became love again. True love."

Antony registered nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances for Real Betis.