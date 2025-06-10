Antony admits that he “hit rock bottom” after flopping at Man Utd

Manchester United winger Antony admits he was at his lowest at the club after his failed move from Ajax.

The Brazilian international scored nine goals and registered five assists from 29 games whilst on loan at Real Betis this season as he found his old form and confidence, which allowed him to prove many doubters wrong. His form for the La Liga club helped him return to the Brazil squad this month for this month's World Cup qualifiers under new manager Carlo Ancelotti who, like many others, see how different he is now he has been away from United.

The 25-year-old has told Brazil’s Football Federation about earning a recall to the national side and how he has gotten through some of the darkest days of his career.

"It was one of the most emotional moments. I mentioned to some friends here in the national team that this call-up was more exciting than the first time I came here (October 2021), and it was even more emotional because of everything I've been through.

"Being in good shape, hitting rock bottom, and having the resilience that I had, with the help of God and my family, was very important."

The former Ajax man has opened up on his struggles at the Premier League side where he scored just 12 goals in 96 appearances. Antony revealed how he gained his confidence back even when the weight of the world was on top of him in has been one of the most unprecedented comebacks in recent history.

“Even though I had no hope during the difficult time I was going through, at the same time I remembered many things I had experienced.

“I stopped to think and said to myself: 'I haven't forgotten how to play soccer, I didn't play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn't make it to the national team for nothing.' Everything happens for a reason, and this process was very necessary for my life because it made me stronger.”

Antony remains under contract at United until 2027, but is expected to see a permanent transfer sanctioned this summer in what could be a move back to Betis if the side can rally up the funds necessary to release him from the Red Devils' grasp.