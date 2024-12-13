Real Madrid, Barcelona watching Benfica wing-back Carreras

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid and Barcelona are eyeing Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras.

The former Manchester United defender's form with Benfica is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Carreras was playing for Real as a youth teamer before being snapped up by United, which currently have a buy-back clause in his Benfica deal.

A Bola says Barcelona are keeping an eye on Carreras and the Champions League match in January could be decisive.

Real Madrid are also watching him and the Spanish pair seem to have the advantage despite Manchester United's clause.

 

