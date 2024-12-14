Man City plan Jan raid for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz

Manchester City are ready to launch a January raid on Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz.

The Times says City are preparing a massive bid for the Germany international.

City are ready to spend midseason to rescue their campaign after just one win in the past ten games.

And high on their shopping list is Wirtz, who is also a target for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

For their part, Bayer are reluctant to lose the 21 year-old midway through the season and will only tempted sell for crazy money.

