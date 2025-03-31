Liverpool join big LaLiga interest for Rayo Vallecano fullback Ratiu

Liverpool have joined the interest in Rayo Vallecano fullback Andrei Ratiu.

The Romania international has been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this season.

Pro Sport says Liverpool are now also getting involved.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold appearing to be on his way to Real Madrid as his contract runs down, Ratiu is under consideration at Liverpool as a direct replacement at right-back.

The 26 year-old is tied to Rayo to 2028 and rated in the €25m class.

Along with Ratiu, Liverpool also have Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong under consideration.