Warnock adamant Alexander-Arnold can be convinced to pen new Liverpool deal

Former Liverpool fullback Stephen Warnock is convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold could yet sign a new contract and stay.

The Reds defender, as his deal runs down, is reported to have committed to joining Real Madrid this summer.

But Warnock insisted on BBC Sport today: "I think there is an opportunity for him to stay, that he thinks: 'if you want me you have to pay'.

"If you look at (Virgil) van Dijk and (Mohamed) Salah, their salaries are astronomically high right now. Trent is a local guy. It's not about the money the other two are making, but he will think he should be at that level. If you can close that gap, he can stay."

He added, "Liverpool fans will be very frustrated if he leaves as manager. He's a player who came in for no fee (from the club's academy) and has given you eight fantastic years."