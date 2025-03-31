Hamann says Liverpool must "explain the situation" regarding Alexander-Arnold's departure

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has revealed that he thinks the club must explain the situation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold as reports suggest he is leaving.

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season as he runs down his contract. There has been no confirmation from either club or the player's camp at this stage, which has led to much speculation in recent weeks.

The former Germany international spoke to Poker Scout about the sitation and how the full back may fit right in at the La Liga side.

"If Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to leave Liverpool, I don’t know why he and the club haven’t come out to explain the situation. I'd be very surprised if he hadn't made his mind up by now.

"I think that because he could get another injury, which rules him out for the season and that will impact contract talks with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

"I don’t think there is any reason to keep his plans a secret, he looks the most likely to go and you might only get a chance to join Real Madrid once in your career so I don’t think you can blame him.

"Real Madrid like to have the ball and I think Trent Alexander-Arnold fits into any team. Lots has been made of his defensive deficiencies but his passing range is incredible and that would suit their forwards perfectly.

"He gives you so much going forward so you just have to put up with his defending and Real Madrid are probably the perfect team for that."

The England international, 26, joined Liverpool’s academy at age six and will be hoping to lift the Premier League title once more at the end of the current campaign. However, this seems like it is not enough to keep him at the club as he looks to expand his horizons with Los Blancos.