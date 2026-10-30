Liverpool confident of 'lower Araujo fee' as transfer decision is made

Ronald Araujo and Liverpool looking to be edging closer to making a permanent link in 2027.

The Uruguayan joined Andoni Iraola's side on a season-long deal from LaLiga champions Barcelona ahead of the 2026/27 season, after falling down the pecking order under Hansi Flick in Catalonia.

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The switch to Merseyside has revived Araujo's injury impacted career, as he's found a new at right-back under Iraola's leadership, with Jeremy Jacquet partnering captain Virgil van Dijk centrally.

Liverpool are keen to activate the €55M purchase clause included in the original agreement, but Araujo is keeping his options open, with talks planned at the start of 2027.

As per reports from Mail Sport+, Liverpool are confident they can bring that price down by around 10-20%, as Araujo's situation back in Barcelona is unchanged - with La Masia graduate Xavi Espart now ahead of him.

Barcelona are open to a sale, with the Catalans potentially looking at 2027 move on Tottenham's Pedro Porro, and that could bolster Liverpool's chances of landing Araujo for a slashed fee.