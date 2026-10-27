Real Madrid & Barcelona eye Premier League teen star after just THREE months at new club

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both looking to the future in their defensive planning and Croatia international Luka Vuskovic is a rumoured transfer target for the pair.

Alongside interest from the LaLiga giants, Liverpool have also registered an interest, as part of a long-term view on who could replace club captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

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Reports from TEAMtalk claim the trio are ‘seriously interested’ in the 19-year-old, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea on the fringes of the race, after the latter opted against a summer offer.

Instead Brighton & Hove Albion swooped in and landed the teenager from Tottenham for £50M in July, following an eye-catching loan at Hamburg.

He's hit the ground running at the AMEX Stadium, with Brighton also looking to the future beyond Lewis Dunk, and they would be in a strong negotiating position if a bid arrived.

Vuskovc is under contract until 2031, plus the option for another 12 months, and his revised transfer value is now around £65M.