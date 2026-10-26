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Iraola reveals his love for Araujo as transfer decision comes into focus

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Andoni Iraola is a huge fan of Ronald Araujo with the Spaniard delighted by his start to life at Anfield.

Liverpool picked up a first home win of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with a 2-0 weekend win over in-form Brighton & Hove Albion, and Araujo was one of the names recalled by Iraola.

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The Uruguayan opted to join Liverpool side on a season-long deal in August, after slipping down the pecking order for Hansi Flick in Catalonia, and he's thriving on Merseyside.

Established as first-choice at right-back, Araujo's £55M purchase clause could be activated in 2027, despite the player being unsure on his next step.

"I think we are all enjoying watching Ronald right now.

"He's fighting and winning duels and that's great. 

"Defensively, he's been really good for us."

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