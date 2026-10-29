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Liverpool intensify Camara pursuit after failed Chelsea move

Liverpool are in the picture to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco
Liverpool are in the picture to sign Lamine Camara from MonacoREUTERS / Manon Cruz

Liverpool are stepping up explorations into the possibility of signing Lamine Camara.

The Monaco midfielder came close to joining Chelsea in the summer, but it is still possible he makes a future Premier League move.

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The disappointment has done little to disrupt his progress in France, where the 22-year-old has continued to establish himself at Monaco, where his performances have kept him firmly in the frame for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield.

We reported last month how he was emerging as a transfer candidate among Anfield recruitment staff.

Liverpool have had an eye on Camara across the calendar year but have now made contact to ensure they are kept informed of developments with his future.

It is unclear whether the player will seek a move mid-season, but Liverpool are certainly open to additions in the centre of the field.

The Merseyside club are looking at midfielders with the energy, resistance and technical quality that Camara could offer. 

Camara is still at a stage of his career where there is room for development, but he has shown he can contribute at a high level in one of Europe's major leagues.

The Monaco midfielder has remained a regular starter, recovering quickly from the blow of not joining Chelsea as Enzo Fernandez's replacement.

Chelsea's interest has not completely disappeared, but their attention has shifted towards Bournemouth's Alex Scott as they continue to assess midfield reinforcements.

We have revealed how that bid could come together soon, as Chelsea are willing to make a significant investment.

The change in focus at Stamford Bridge should leave Liverpool better placed to explore a deal, although much will still depend on Monaco's stance and the terms required to prise Camara away. 

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