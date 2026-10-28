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Liverpool join Spanish giants in race for Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch

Liverpool join Spanish giants in race for Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch
Liverpool join Spanish giants in race for Stuttgart defender Finn JeltschHeiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Liverpool have reportedly joined Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the standout defensive prospects in German football since joining Stuttgart from Nurnberg in 2024.

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Jeltsch’s fine form as piqued the interest of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, but they’re no longer the only ones keen.

According to Sport, Liverpool are also in the race to sign the centre back, but a move would have to wait until next summer.

Currently, Stuttgart have no intention of letting him leave in the upcoming January transfer window.

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