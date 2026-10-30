Chelsea agree 'reduced fee' as Alex Scott transfer talks step up

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Bournemouth star Alex Scott.
Bournemouth star Alex Scott.Profimedia

Bournemouth are braced for several transfer bids on midfield star Alex Scott ahead of the January transfer window.

The Cherries secured a first-ever European qualification at the back end of last season, under former boss Andoni Iraola, which allowed the club to reject several offers for the England international over the summer.

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Chelsea were heavily linked with a formal bid and Iraola also hinted at his lingering interest in bringing him to Anfield.

Scott is contracted to Bournemouth until 2028, but the 23-year-old has not entered extension talks at this stage, despite the Cherries ongoing confidence they can convince him to sign a deal.

If Bournemouth admit defeat in their attempts to keep the former Bristol City man, they were rumoured to have set a £100M asking price, based on Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez both moving for over that figure in August.

However, as Chelsea continue to work on a deal, there's growing confidence from Stamford Bridge over landing an agreement for closer to £90M.

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