Barcelona chase World Cup winner as latest Premier League target

Barcelona could once again lean on the feel good factor surrounding Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup win to land another transfer target.

La Roja's success in the 2026 final played a key part in Rodri's desire to return to his native country.

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The veteran midfielder declined a contract extension at Manchester City - plus an enticing offer from Real Madrid - before eventually completing a switch to Barcelona.

The desire link up with his international teammates at club level was a plus factor for Barca and Tottenham defender Pedro Porro is next on their hit list.

Porro has established himself as Spain's first choice right-back at the World Cup and Barca president Joan Laporta wants to bring him to the Camp Nou.

As per reports from Cat3, Laporta wants to pair him with Lamine Yamal, as part of a new-look right flank for Barca in 2027.

The main barrier to a possible deal is the fact Porro signed a new deal in North London just after the World Cup, tying him to Spurs until 2031, but Tottenham's struggles could change that with the ex-Sporting Lisbon man valued at £60M.