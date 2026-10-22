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Araujo: 'Too early' to make Liverpool transfer decision

Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo.
Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo.Profimedia

Ronald Araujo is open minded over making a permanent transfer switch to Liverpool from Barcelona in 2027.

The Uruguayan opted to join Andoni Iraola's side on a season-long deal ahead of the 2026/27 season after slipping down the pecking order for Hansi Flick in Catalonia.

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The move to Merseyside has reinvigorated Araujo's injury impacted career, as he's found a new at right-back under Iraola, with Jeremy Jacquet partnering captain Virgil van Dijk centrally.

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move to activate the €55M purchase clause they included in the original agreement, but Araujo is keeping his options open.

"I think I'm finding what I needed here, which was to play, feel important and show my level. It's too early to talk about other things.

"I'm getting playing time, which is what I wanted, and then we'll see what happens in the future."

The 27-year-old has appeared in all seven of Liverpool's top-flight games this season, with five starts, and three starts from three in the UEFA Champions League.

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