AC Milan confident of signing Luka Modric

AC Milan are reportedly increasingly confident in signing veteran midfielder Luka Modric following his recent departure from Real Madrid.

As per Sky Sport in Italy, the 39-year-old has held constructive talks with AC Milan just weeks after leaving Real Madrid.

New sporting director Igli Tare now believes an agreement between all parties is imminent and Modric will be an AC Milan player in the coming days.

Modric’s arrival coincides with Dutch midfielder Tijani Reijnders edging closer to Man City with an agreement already said to be in place.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner left Real Madrid after 13 years with an incredible 28 trophies under his belt.