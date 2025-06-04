Getafe president Torres opens door to Galatasaray striker Morata

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Getafe president Angel Torres admits they're ready to sign Alvaro Morata.

Currently with Galatasaray, the veteran striker has declared a hope of returning to LaLiga before he retires.

Former junior club Getafe has been mentioned as a destination and Torres told Jugones: "It's very nice.

"Since he left, he said many times that he wanted to return. I'm in contact with his entire family. Bringing the captain of the Spanish national team would be a huge success.

"When he leaves Galatasaray, if he still wants it, we will wait for him."

