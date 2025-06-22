Celta Vigo clinch deal with Club Brugge for Jutgla

Celta Vigo have clinched a deal with Club Brugge for Ferran Jutgla.

After selling Fer Lopez to Wolves for €25m, Celta have moved quickly to replace him with former Barcelona striker Jutgla.

AS says Brugge have accepted a €7m offer from Celta for the prolific striker, with the deal to be confirmed in the early part of the coming week.

This reinforcement follows the signing of Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu and the outright purchase of Guinean midfielder Ilaix Moriba, who was on-loan from RB Leipzig.

Now 26, since leaving Barca, Jutgla scored 15 goals in all competitions in his first campaign, 11 in his second, and 14 last season.