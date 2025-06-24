Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo close deal for Club Brugge striker Jutgla

Celta Vigo have completed the signing of Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla.

The former Barca Atletic star returns to Spain after three years in Belgium with Brugge.

During his time in Belgium, Jutgla played 148 games, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists in all competitions. 

Jutgla moves to Celta on a contract to 2030. He joins for a fee of €7m.

 

 

Club Brugge confirmed this morning:

"Ferran Jutgla leaves Club Brugge and signs a contract with the Spanish Celta de Vigo.

"Jutgla (26) came in July 2022 from the Spanish FC Barcelona. The Spanish forward soon proved his value for Blauw-Black. In 148 matches, Jutgla scored 40 goals and gave 24 assists.

"Now Ferran takes the great step to ‘La Liga’. Celta de Vigo finished 7th in Spanish top division last season and will perform next season in the League Phase of the Europa League.

"Good luck Ferran!"

