Johor DT name ex-Liverpool, Atletico Madrid star Garcia as new CEO

Johor DT have announced former Barcelona, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid star Luis Garcia as their new chief executive.

The Spaniard moves to the Malaysian giants after spending time in the media following his retirement.

Garcia will take up the post on April 1.

Garcia holds a UEFA Pro License and UEFA Executive Master for International Players in addition to previous ambassador roles for FIFA, UEFA and LaLiga.

The restructuring also sees Alistair Edwards assuming a dual role of being club’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Technical Director, a position the former Australia international and Johor legend previously held from 2017 to 2022, charting youth development and shaping the success of the JDT Academy. Luaskan Kuasamu Johor.