Agent Cury: I warned Roque about Keirrison's story before Barcelona departure

Agent Andre Cury admits Vitor Roque had to be convinced about moving to Palmeiras last month.

The young striker was sold by Barcelona to the Brazilians, having spent the season on-loan with Real Betis.

Cury recalled to UOL: "If it were up to Barcelona, ​​the answer would be 'no' (to a return to Palmeiras). So I met with Anderson Barros and Leo Holanda, and together with a lawyer in Madrid, we pressed the issue and managed to get a favorable opinion from FIFA. It was incredible work and very well done.

"At first he didn't want to (go back to Brazil) because he was already in Europe, but I told him what happened with Henrique and Keirrison: a huge European club buys the player and then doesn't have room for him and starts loaning him out to clubs."

On former Barca striker Keirrison, Cury also said: "The one I wouldn't have taken to Barcelona would have been Keirrison. Here he scored 66 goals in a year and a half, but deep down, he didn't fit with Barcelona's style of play, like what happened with Ibrahimovic.

"Keirrison was a top player, but a finisher. Barcelona wanted the player to make a swap deal with Valencia for Villa or with Atlético for Forlán. And then, he ended up being loaned to Benfica, then to Fiorentina, then to Santos, and ended up at Cruzeiro."