Arsenal lead race to sign Spanish wonderkid Nico Williams

Arsenal are reportedly ahead of Chelsea and Barcelona in the race to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams in the summer transfer window.

According to FootballTransfers, Arsenal retain an interest in the 22-year-old who has been heavily linked with a move away from his boyhood club in the summer.

It’s understood Mikel Arteta’s side are in a better financial position than both Chelsea and Barcelona, and would be willing to offer Williams a £200,000 per week wage packet.

Williams currently earns €200,385 per week thanks in large part thanks to Athletic’s unique ‘Basque only’ policy, meaning they rarely spend in the transfer window. 

The winger recently scored the opener in Spain’s 2-2 UEFA Nations League draw with the Netherlands on Thursday.

