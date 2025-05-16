Tribal Football
Guti: Ancelotti knew it was time to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid great Guti feels Carlo Ancelotti knew his time was over as coach at the Bernabeu.

It was announced last week that Ancelotti would take charge of Brazil at the end of the LaLiga season. The abrupt statement took Real Madrid by surprise and upset some.

But Guti told DAZN: "Ancelotti has always addressed words of affection and respect to the Club but he knows how difficult it is to stay at Madrid when the results are not good.

"I hope he gets the same results he got with Real with his next teams too.

"He is a gentleman, always generous with his words towards the club, the management and the fans."

