Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Erik ten Hag assist warns Ruben Amorim of Man United 'reality'
Arsenal and PSG line up move for Chelsea wonderkid
Arsenal set to offer Gyokeres a wage of £7M a year to lure him away from Man Utd

Ex-Real Madrid keeper Canizares: Ancelotti a victim of CBF rushing things

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Real Madrid keeper Canizares: Ancelotti a victim of CBF rushing things
Ex-Real Madrid keeper Canizares: Ancelotti a victim of CBF rushing thingsLaLiga
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santi Canizares feels Carlo Ancelotti's departure could've been handled better.

It was announced this week that Ancelotti will leave Real at the end of the season to take charge of Brazil. With everything to change on May 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Canizares said on Radio Marca: "I've always shown respect and admiration for Ancelotti, and soon everyone will be remembering what he's done.

"Normally, coaches leave when they don't meet their objectives; it's very difficult to do what (Toni) Kroos did.

"The one who's out of the picture is the Brazilian Football Federation; Ancelotti is a victim of how things are rushed and done badly."

On the arrival of Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's replacement, Canizares added: "I have no idea what we'll see with Xabi Alonso, but what I do know is that when a new coach arrives, there's a psychological change in all the squads."

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloCanizares SantiagoReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ancelotti discusses leaving for Brazil: I'm not sad; there's no problem with Real Madrid
Real Madrid president Florentino makes huge concession in Xabi agreement
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti can't guarantee he'll be in charge for CWC